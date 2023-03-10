Offenders in court aged 20 to 76 from Northampton, Daventry, Flore and Welford

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 24

ALEKSANDRA TOCELOVSKA, aged 33, of Countess Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £530, surcharge to fund victim services £212, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for three months.

ANTHONY PAUL CANTOR, aged 42, of Roe Road, Northampton, stole wine and steaks from BP, assaulted a police officer, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; 11 weeks in prison, pay compensation of £81, surcharge £154, costs £145.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JESSICA ELIZABETH MALPAS, aged 33, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

EMILY COOPER, aged 40, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

■ This case was heard on February 25

PAUL LUCIEN STOICA, aged 37, of East Park Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

■ These cases were heard on February 27

JEREMIAH JAMES O’DRISCOLL, aged 39, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, breached court order, drove while disqualified, no insurance, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for 18 months.

MARTIN RICHARDS, aged 74, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, attempted to obtain sexual services of a girl whom you did not reasonably believe was aged 18 or over having previously promised to make payment to her for those services; 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £350.

ARAFAT MOHAMMED, aged 25, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, assault by beating, used threatening behaviour; 70 hours unpaid work, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MAKALA HARVEY, aged 21, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, no insurance; fined £200, six points, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MOHAMMAD ARAM, aged 45, of Woodside Way, Northampton, drove carrying a child under the age of three who was not wearing a seat belt; fined £40, surcharge £34.

LUCY KATE BIRD, aged 48, of Collins Hill, Flore, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order; fined £100.

JORDAN FRANCIS, aged 31, of Oxford Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £207, surcharge £34, six points.

Stephen Sevriano VIEIRA, aged 36, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, possessed a knuckleduster and nun-checks in private; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85,

ZOE SIMONE CLIFTON, aged 31, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole cleaning capsules and cakes value £175.10 from SAINSBURY'S; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £50.

THERESA ROSE GAVIN, aged 57, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

JAMIE MARK BRITTEN, aged 46, of Cedrus Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £131, surcharge £52, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ELEANOR CLAIRE HARPER, aged 43, of Acre Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ALEXANDRU LUCHIAN, aged 20, of The Severn, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £399, surcharge £160, costs £90.

PATRICIA ANNE TIETEMA, aged 76, of High Street, Welford, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £456, surcharge £182, costs £110, five points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.