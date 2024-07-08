Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Upton, Long Buckby, Shutlanger and Sywell in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These cases involving assaults, drink driving, possession of drugs and shoplifting cases have been dealt with by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 24

ROBERT REGAN, aged 33, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £168, surcharge to fund victim services £67, prosecution costs £85, eight points

DANNY McCAUGHEY, aged 37, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £461, disqualified for 17 months..

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DANIEL DURBALA, aged 28, of Junction Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fine £276, surcharge £110, costs £85.

LAURAS JANULIS, aged 37, of Park Walk, Northampton, drink driving; fined £700, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

SAI TADIGADAPA, aged 26, of Barrack Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried passengers in a manner likely to cause danger; fined £676, surcharge £203, costs £85.

ILYAS AMINI, aged 26, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon in public; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ADAM TIWARY, aged 42, of no fixed abode, stole items of a value unknown from Morrisons, stole items to the value unknown from B&M, stole vapes to the value of £250 from B&M, stole 3 bottles of gin of a value unknown from Morrisons, stole 2 x Goodman Speakers to the value of £50 from B&M, stole meat and alcohol of a value unknown from B&M, stole T-shirts of a value unknown from Superdry; ten weeks in prison; compensation of £544.32, surcharge of £154.

JEREMY HOLTOM, aged 66, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; community order, fined £300, surcharge £114, costs £400.

SCOTT RUSSELL, aged 50, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, drink driving; fined £120, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 25

SARAH BUCKINGHAM, aged 40, of Swain Court, Northampton, assault by beating; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £26, costs £85.

THOMAS SMITH, aged 37, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

THOMAS MORTEN, aged 34, of Greendale Square, Northampton, drink driving; fined £940, surcharge £376, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PATRICK OBIA, aged 32, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

RICHARD DAVIES, aged 34, of Peveril Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £100.

STUART McNEILL, aged 57, of Grasscroft, Long Buckby, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, costs £85.

JORDAN McKENZIE, aged 21, of Field Mill, Northampton, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering a Co-op store when prohibited from doing so; fined £160, costs £85.

JAMES STILEY, aged 34, of High Street, Upton, assault by beating of a police officer, stole various items of a value unknown from B&M, possession of cannabis; 54 weeks in prison, fined £100, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

GEORGIANNA DINU, aged 26, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

RICHARD ADENIGBA, aged 21, of Lea Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT JAMES DAVY, aged 77, of The Grove, Shutlanger, no insurance; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £90, three points.

MIGUEL JOSHUA FULLER, aged 19, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

NICOLETA GALOS, aged 56, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NATALIE SHERRELL GORDON, aged 35, of Park Crescent East. Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

LIAM GREGORY, aged 22, of Portland Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NICOLA JANE HALE, aged 50, of Woodlands, Grange Park, speeding; fined £92, surcharge £36, costs £90, three points.

VICTORY AMBROSE ISEN, aged 35, of Bective Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £414, surcharge £165, costs £90, six points.

DAVID MALCOLM KEHOE, aged 51, of Brockhall Close, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DAMIAN KNUREK, aged 32, of Shankley Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

LUKE ANTHONY METCALFE, aged 23, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £439, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

GEORGINA MICHAEL, aged 35, of Kingsmead, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DUNCAN JAMES WHITE, aged 53, of Swale Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

ADAM LETT, aged 35, of Little Lane, Yardley Hastings, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ION NITA, aged 35, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ILIA PANDEL, aged 19, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HORATIU COSTIN SAVULESCU, aged 35, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.