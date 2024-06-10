Offenders from Northampton, Brackley, Moulton and Overstone sentenced in court
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 28
HUNTER STEVENS, aged 25, of Northcote Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services £16, prosecution costs £40.
TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 44, of Emerald Way, Northampton, criminal damage, stole goods to the value of £105.96 from The Range, stole two handbags to the value of £54.98 from TK Maxx; fined £160, compensation of £19.99, costs £170.
SHANE REEVES, aged 46, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.
MATTHEW MEAKIN, aged 46, of Perry Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.
GAVIN MORGAN, aged 47, of Newnham Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80.
TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 40, of no fixed abode, entered closed premises in contravention of a closure order; costs £85,
KELLY FAULKNER, aged 47, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; surcharge £96, costs £85,
JACOB MICHAEL MUNNELLY, aged 22, of Higgs Close, Overstone, breached a court order; 20 days in prison, costs £189.
DAVID MARK HARRISON, aged 54, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £660, six points.
JOE MORRIS, aged 29, of Gold Avenue, Brackley, defective tyre; fined £120, surcharge £43, costs £330, three points.
■ These cases were heard on May 29
ANDREW PAUL BELL, aged 36, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, speeding; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs of £110, six points.
DANIEL SMITH, aged 27, of Church Street, Helmdon, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £120, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.
WAYNE HARRISON, aged 48, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £186.00, compensation of £100, surcharge £74.00, costs £150.00.
SEBASTIAN ROMBEL, aged 45, of Marburg Street, Northampton, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £100.00.
SAMUEL CLARE, aged 24, of Arnsby Crescent, Moulton, drug driving, no insurance; fined £750, surcharge £300.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.
STACEY NAMUGGA, aged 32, of Broad Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £433, surcharge £173, costs £110 five points.
ANDREW HODGSON, aged 37, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drove a vehicle without reasonable consideration to other users, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £69, surcharge £18, costs £110, three points.
CLAUDIU CONSTANTIN, aged 23, of Spencer Road, Northampton, stole 39 items to the value of £1,215.45 from BOOTS, failed to surrender to custody; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £50, surcharge £154.00.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.