Offenders from Northampton and Towcester sentenced in court
■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 22
SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of Robert Street, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Gold Street, Northampton; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114.
■ This case was heard on August 26
TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole a quantity of tools belonging to B&M; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.00.
■ These cases were heard on August 27
SURYA TEJA AKKALA, aged 29, of Auctioneers Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £187, surcharge £75, costs £120, three points.
JUSTINA BREZINSKA, aged 37, of Booth Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £120, three points.
JAMIE LUKE BERWICK, aged 44, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.
JACK LEWIS MARCHANT, aged 25, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.
ARAN WHITLOCK, aged 29, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.00.
■ These cases were heard on August 28
JOVIN CURVILLIE, aged 32, of Goodwood Gardens, Towcester, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.
JEFFREY SANDADZAI, aged 30, of Woodside Way, Northampton, stole items to a value of £14.75 from Spar; 178 days in prison.
DANIEL JOSEPH, aged 48, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, breached a court order; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.
NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, Edith Street, Northampton, on August 24, 2024, stole items to the value of £49.50 from One Stop, on August 25 stole items to the value of £118.50 from One Stop, on August 25 stole items to the value of £101.50 from One Stop, on August 20 stole items to the value of £30 from Co-op, on August 11 stole items to the value of £59.60 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £359.10, costs: £85.00.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.