■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 1

SIAN PEET, aged 33, of Kettering Road, Northampton, sent WhatsApp messages which were of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a prohibited place; eight weeks in prison, surcharge: £154.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

RYAN DAVID HARILAOU, aged 32, of Harborough Road, Northampton, resisted a police officer; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

KAYNE RICHIE DAVID DEMPSTER, aged 28, of Forest Road, Hartwell, failed to provide a specimen of blood, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

EOIN MICHAEL FERRAZ, aged 68, of Tiptoe Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

IODOR GARABAJIU, aged 27, of Drake Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 2

ANDREW JAMES, aged 51, of Grange Road, Northampton, carried a four-inch kitchen knife in public; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LIAM POPPERT, aged 25, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

LEIGH HARRISON FOSTER, aged 36, of Field Rose Square, Northampton, no insurance on February 21, 2023; fined £438, surcharge £234, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LEIGH HARRISON FOSTER, aged 36, of Field Rose Square, Northampton, speeding on September 29, 2022; fined £146, three points.

SAMUEL OFFE AKUAMOAH, aged 33, of Moore Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

EDWARD DAVID KENLAY, aged 24, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, six points.

FRANCIS PETER MASAWI, aged 60, of Grange Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £110, six points.

JASON McCONKEY, aged 53, of Burcote Road, Wood Burcote, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PIOTR WLADYSLAW PIETRUSZEWSKI, aged 35, of Elizabeth Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £110, six points.

ASHLEY BRIAN EVANS, aged 34, of Archangel Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £230, surcharge £92, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CLIFFORD JAMES SULLIVAN, aged 59, Chardonnay Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £110, three points.

■ These cases were heard on June 3

STEFFAN TONY STRATFORD, aged 44, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, on eight occasions between May 8 and May 31, 2023, stole items to the total value of £543.05 all from One Stop Stores, conviction of an offence while a community order is in force; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £543.05, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.