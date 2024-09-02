Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These cases including possession of drugs and an offensive weapon, assaults on police and an employee who stole £1,300 from a local pharmacy were heard by magistrates in Northampton…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 19

HOLLIE PARK, aged 41, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85.

MARRIYA MATIN, aged 23, of Perry Street, Northampton, as an employer, stole money to the value of £1,324.18 from Well Pharmacy; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,324.18.

ADRIAN ROGERS, aged 29, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, drug driving; conditionally discharged for 12 months, disqualified for 17 months.

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 29, of Grange Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40, costs £85.

CONNER McCORMACK, aged 29, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ERIS MALAJ, aged 26, of no fixed abode, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on August 20

MARC LEE, aged 60, of Newport Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of heroin, crack cocaine, morphine and cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

SAM LOVELAND, aged 29, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, assault by beating, used violence to secure entry to premises; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85

BENJAMIN STARMER-KING, aged 34, of Clarke Road, Northampton, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; fined £50, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £720.

MIHNEA-GIANI BAMBACEA, aged 27, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £85.

LUCY ANDERSON, aged 20, Tiffield Road, Gayton, drink driving; fined £326, surcharge £130, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JOSEPH MUNGARA, aged 23, of St Peters Close, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

FRANK ASAMOAH, aged 37, of Hever Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

SOPHIE WINTERBURN, aged 27, of Touraine Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

KAISHA ALISON CARMODY, aged 29, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

MICHAEL KALIKU, aged 51, of Farmhill Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALEXANDRU PREUTU, aged 31, of Barring Street, Northampton, speeding, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £403, surcharge £161, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID REID, aged 48, of Longland Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JOHN McMILLAN, aged 60, of Hemans Road, Daventry, criminal damage; fined £100, compensation of £144.14, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.