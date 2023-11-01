Offender of Northampton stabbing outside landmark cafe still at large as police yet to make an arrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they have made no arrests following a stabbing outside a landmark cafe in Northampton over the weekend.

Northants Police were called to a stabbing outside the Super Sausage Cafe in St Andrew’s Road between between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (October 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said that after the man was stabbed, he walked one mile to Wellingborough Road where he received medical assistance outside Spice Hut takeaway in Wellingborough Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from the scene outside Super Sausage Cafe at 1.30am on Sunday (October 29)

Cordons were placed in both locations – outside the Super Sausage Cafe and outside Spice Hut.

Asked today (Wednesday, November 1) for an update, officers said that no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

A police spokeswoman previously said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s sustained a stabbed wound in a serious assault outside the Super Sausage in St Andrew’s Road, between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result of the incident, the man sustained a back wound and remains in hospital.

“Witnesses or who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 23000669816.”