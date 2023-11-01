News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Offender of Northampton stabbing outside landmark cafe still at large as police yet to make an arrest

The incident happened on Saturday night (October 28)
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police say they have made no arrests following a stabbing outside a landmark cafe in Northampton over the weekend.

Northants Police were called to a stabbing outside the Super Sausage Cafe in St Andrew’s Road between between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (October 28).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said that after the man was stabbed, he walked one mile to Wellingborough Road where he received medical assistance outside Spice Hut takeaway in Wellingborough Road.

Pictures from the scene outside Super Sausage Cafe at 1.30am on Sunday (October 29)Pictures from the scene outside Super Sausage Cafe at 1.30am on Sunday (October 29)
Pictures from the scene outside Super Sausage Cafe at 1.30am on Sunday (October 29)
Most Popular

Cordons were placed in both locations – outside the Super Sausage Cafe and outside Spice Hut.

Asked today (Wednesday, November 1) for an update, officers said that no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

A police spokeswoman previously said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s sustained a stabbed wound in a serious assault outside the Super Sausage in St Andrew’s Road, between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a result of the incident, the man sustained a back wound and remains in hospital.

“Witnesses or who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 23000669816.”

Police have been asked for an update on the victim’s condition.