Offender of Northampton stabbing outside landmark cafe still at large as police yet to make an arrest
Police say they have made no arrests following a stabbing outside a landmark cafe in Northampton over the weekend.
Northants Police were called to a stabbing outside the Super Sausage Cafe in St Andrew’s Road between between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (October 28).
Officers said that after the man was stabbed, he walked one mile to Wellingborough Road where he received medical assistance outside Spice Hut takeaway in Wellingborough Road.
Cordons were placed in both locations – outside the Super Sausage Cafe and outside Spice Hut.
Asked today (Wednesday, November 1) for an update, officers said that no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
A police spokeswoman previously said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s sustained a stabbed wound in a serious assault outside the Super Sausage in St Andrew’s Road, between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.
"As a result of the incident, the man sustained a back wound and remains in hospital.
“Witnesses or who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 23000669816.”
Police have been asked for an update on the victim’s condition.