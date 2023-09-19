News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Occupants run from scene after car crashes into building in Daventry town centre

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST
Occupants fled from the scene after a car crashed into a building in Daventry town centre.Occupants fled from the scene after a car crashed into a building in Daventry town centre.
Occupants fled from the scene after a car crashed into a building in Daventry town centre.

Occupants fled the scene of a collision after a car crashed into a building in Daventry town centre.

The incident happened around 5pm on Monday (September 18) in Tavern Lane, which has a 20-mph speed limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of a white BMW M3 lost control of the car while and was in collision with a lamp post and building, narrowly missing pedestrians.

“The driver and passenger in the vehicle then got out of the car and ran off. They are described as men aged between 20 and 30, one wearing a grey sweatshirt and the other a black sweatshirt.

Most Popular

“No one was hurt thankfully and enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.”

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.