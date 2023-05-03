Nurse at substance misuse charity fined after drink driving in Northampton

Angela Ncube, aged 33, from Irthlingborough, was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 2.

A mental health nurse, who works for a charity supporting people struggling with substance misuse, has been fined after drink driving in Northampton.

Angela Ncube, aged 33, of Baden Powell Way in Irthlingborough, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 2 where she pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when their alcohol level was above the legal limit.

The court heard that, on April 16 earlier this year, police officers were travelling along Bedford Road in Northampton when they saw Ncube’s vehicle straddling both lanes in the road.

Ncube’s vehicle came to a stop at the junction of Bedford Road and Cliftonville and police pulled the defendant over, suspecting her of being intoxicated.

The 33-year-old woman, upon doing a breath test, gave readings of 77mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood at the roadside and then 78mg later at the police station.

Alistair Evans, defending Ncube, told the court that she is a mental health nurse who works for a charity that provides support for people struggling with substance misuse.

Mr Evans said: “The irony is not lost on her and adds to the shame and embarrassment she feels as a result of this particular case.”

The court heard that Ncube had attended a birthday party, where she had a pink gin and “felt okay” before deciding to drive to her cousin’s house.

Magistrates were told that Ncube recently underwent gastric sleeve surgery - a procedure that involved removing a large part of her stomach - and this affected her metabolism in a way she was not used to.

“That was clearly a miscalculation on her part and she is going to pay the price for that in many ways,” Mr Evans added.

The defence barrister continued: “She’s a very dedicated lady to her work, to her family and to the church.”

Ncube was disqualified from driving for 18 months and recommended for a drink drive rehabilitation course.