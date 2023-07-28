News you can trust since 1931
'Nuisance' motorcycling police appeal after trio seen riding dangerously in Daventry

Police say motorcycles were seen swerving around cars in a dangerous manner
Carly Odell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for information after an incident of “nuisance” motorcycling in Daventry.

Officers have released CCTV images of a trio they wish to speak to after the incident in Nasmyth Road on Monday (July 24) between 4.40pm and 4.50pm. Police say “off-road motorcycles were seen swerving around cars in a dangerous manner”.

The people in the images or anyone who recognises them is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000457486.