Nuisance motorbike seized after being ridden 'dangerously' in Northampton park late at night

A motorbike was seized after it was being ridden "dangerously" in a Northampton park late last night (June 7).

This happened at around 9.55pm when police received reports a motorbike being driven recklessly in the St James Park Road area around Victoria Park.

Police officers were deployed to the scene, where they seized a motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike was seized last night after police received complaints from the public.

The Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team, on Twitter, said: "The Community called and NPT listened, continued reports of a motorbike being ridden around Victoria Park St James late at night. #PCSO deployed on Pedal Cycle to locate, one male detained one motorbike heading to the crusher."