Nuisance motorbike seized after being ridden 'dangerously' in Northampton park late at night
A motorbike was seized after it was being ridden "dangerously" in a Northampton park late last night (June 7).
This happened at around 9.55pm when police received reports a motorbike being driven recklessly in the St James Park Road area around Victoria Park.
Police officers were deployed to the scene, where they seized a motorbike.
The Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team, on Twitter, said: "The Community called and NPT listened, continued reports of a motorbike being ridden around Victoria Park St James late at night. #PCSO deployed on Pedal Cycle to locate, one male detained one motorbike heading to the crusher."
A 25-year-old man was also arrested for possession of cannabis.