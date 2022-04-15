Most wanteds

Northamptonshire's most wanted: Faces of 14 people hunted for assaults, burglary, carrying weapons and child protection offences

Police have warrants out for arrests, call 101 if you seen one

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:22 pm

Northamptonshire detectives need your help tracking down these 14 'most wanted' men and women.

All the individuals feature on the ‘wanted’ section of the force website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects, you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using the relevant reference or incident number.

■ All information is correct as of April 14, 2022.

1. Glen Robert Tomlin

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Rushden are appealing for information regarding the location of Tomlin. They warn anyone who sees Tomlin should not approach him but call police immediately on 999. Incident number: 22000004470

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Patrick Gavin

Gavin is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Desborough on November 6 in which a man sustained a stab wound to his arm. Incident number: 20000587190

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Ian Reilly

Corby man Reilly is wanted after failing to appear at court in connection an assault in September 2020. Incident number: 21000208382

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Lorraine Lloyd

Lloyd is wanted in connection with child protection offences that date back to 2016. She has links to the Northamptonshire, Avon and Somerset and the West Mercia areas and may be using the surname McNamara or George. Incident number: 16000410547

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4