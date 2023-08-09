Northamptonshire's most wanted: 13 faces of men and women hunted for theft, failing to appear at court and more

Call police on 101 if you see any of these wanted people

Northamptonshire Police needs your help tracking down these 13 ‘most wanted’ people.

The men and women are all wanted in connection with a variety of offences, theft allegations, failing to appear at court and more.

All the individuals are featured on the ‘wanted’ section of the force’s website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

Here are the 13 most wanted people in Northamptonshire, as of August 2023.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

Ryan Mickey Herrmann, aged 39, who has links to Northampton, is wanted after he failed to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2023, after being charged with carrying on a reserved legal activity when not entitled in March 2022. Incident number: 22000221207. Wanted appeal released: January 18, 2023.

Jack Patrick Devine, of Northampton, is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court. The 27-year-old failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on July 4, after failing to comply with a post-custodial supervision order. Incident number: 23000410650. Wanted appeal released: July 26, 2023.

22-year-old Kane Harvey Taylor, who has links to East Northamptonshire, is wanted in connection with an allegation of robbery at an address in Kings Road, Rushden, which occurred on the evening of July 8 this year. Incident number: 23000421726. Wanted appeal released: July 26, 2023.