Northamptonshire woman cuts boy's head open with wine glass after 'ugly feet' comment

A Daventry woman has been given a suspended 10-month prison sentence after striking a 14-year-old boy with a wine glass, cutting his head open.

Katie Tremayne, aged 33, of Merevale Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, May 4 after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The court heard that - on May 30, 2021 - Tremayne was drunk when she attended an address, where there was a gathering of boys aged between 13 and 14 years.

Tremayne was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, May 4.

Tremayne then got into a conversation with the young male victim, who she had never met prior to the event.

Nicola Paten, prosecuting, said the victim was not wearing shoes or socks so Tremayne told him to “put away your ugly feet and fat toes.” In what the victim described as “banter”, he repeated the same thing back to her, the court heard.

Ms Paten said that Tremayne, who held a wine glass in her hand, walked towards the victim before striking the side of his head with the glass, causing a 15cm laceration.

The court heard that the victim was “in shock” and “covered in blood” as he was handed a tea towel to place on the wound.

The young teenager was then taken to hospital where he had to have 10 stitches and surgical glue applied to the deep cut.

Tremayne remained at the scene and then voluntarily handed herself in to the police the following day.

Ms Paten said the defendant told police she was “very drunk” and recalled the victim being “rude” to her so she went to “clip him around the ear” but did not realise she had the wine glass in her hand.

Tremayne told officers she did not realise the victim was a minor and did not intend to cause any harm.

The court heard that Tremayne reached out to the victim’s mother on Facebook to apologise for her behaviour, describing it as a “split second reaction.” Other messages sent by Tremayne were: “I don’t think anyone could hate me more than I hate myself”, “I am so mortified,” and “I am really sorry, I hope he is okay.”

Micailla Williams, in mitigation, said Tremayne had no previous convictions and described her as someone who had a “one-off out of character incident” and “momentary lapse of judgement.”

Ms Wiliams added: “This is a young lady who - since the incident - has chosen to abstain from alcohol because it brings back memories of the harm she caused that night when she was drunk.”

The court heard that Tremayne’s “good character” is supported by her probation report and she has offered £1,000 in compensation to the victim in the hope to evidence her remorse.

Miss Recorder Levett, sentencing Tremayne, said: “You have experienced and demonstrated genuine remorse after the incident. You did not leave the scene and you went to the police station of your own volition, which works to your credit.”