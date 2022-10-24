News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Northamptonshire woman, 53, released on bail by police investigating death of 88-year-old in Banbury

Home Office post-mortem fails to confirm cause of death

By Kevin Nicholls
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 2:20pm

Major crime unit detectives have released a 53-year-old Northamptonshire woman on bail following the suspicious death of a man in Banbury earlier this month.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the woman’s arrest as part of a murder investigation following reports of an 88-year-old man dying at an assisted living complex in School Lane in the Oxfordshire town on Monday (October 17).

Officers, who previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, revealed the man has been formally identified as Barrie Davenport.

Police investigating the suspicious death of an 88-year-old in Banbury have released a Northamptonshire woman on bail

Most Popular

But a spokesman for the force added: “A Home Office post-mortem took place on Wednesday (October 19) but the cause of death at present is unascertained and pending further investigation.

“Mr Davenport’s family do not wish to comment and ask for privacy during this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”