Northamptonshire woman, 53, released on bail by police investigating death of 88-year-old in Banbury

Major crime unit detectives have released a 53-year-old Northamptonshire woman on bail following the suspicious death of a man in Banbury earlier this month.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the woman’s arrest as part of a murder investigation following reports of an 88-year-old man dying at an assisted living complex in School Lane in the Oxfordshire town on Monday (October 17).

Officers, who previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, revealed the man has been formally identified as Barrie Davenport.

Police investigating the suspicious death of an 88-year-old in Banbury have released a Northamptonshire woman on bail

But a spokesman for the force added: “A Home Office post-mortem took place on Wednesday (October 19) but the cause of death at present is unascertained and pending further investigation.