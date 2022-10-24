Northamptonshire woman, 53, released on bail by police investigating death of 88-year-old in Banbury
Home Office post-mortem fails to confirm cause of death
Major crime unit detectives have released a 53-year-old Northamptonshire woman on bail following the suspicious death of a man in Banbury earlier this month.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the woman’s arrest as part of a murder investigation following reports of an 88-year-old man dying at an assisted living complex in School Lane in the Oxfordshire town on Monday (October 17).
Officers, who previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, revealed the man has been formally identified as Barrie Davenport.
But a spokesman for the force added: “A Home Office post-mortem took place on Wednesday (October 19) but the cause of death at present is unascertained and pending further investigation.
“Mr Davenport’s family do not wish to comment and ask for privacy during this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”