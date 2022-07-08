Northamptonshire village shop ‘sold booze to kids young as 12’, police reveal

A Northamptonshire village store’s licence has been revoked after it repeatedly serving booze to kids as young as 12.

Sanderz Convenience Store in Middleton Cheney was subject to a licensing hearing in Towcester on June 28 following a review instigated by Northamptonshire Police.

Officers admit they were “taken aback” after investigations found the shop selling alcohol including hard liquor to under-18s, a spokesperson for police said.

Sanderz Convenience Store in Middleton Cheney

The store has 21 days in which to lodge an appeal against the decision with the Magistrates’ Court.

According to a police report, West Northamptonshire councillors heard evidence from multiple people including one parent of a girl who the store began serving with alcohol when she was aged just 12.

They also heard from a girl who was “convinced she was going to die” after getting drunk while another got so ill she had to be taken to hospital.

Licensing Sergeant Simon Moreton admitted: “I have been taken aback by the irresponsibility shown by the licence holder.

“Selling low-strength alcohol to those on the cusp of 18 is bad enough, but selling bottles of spirit to children as young as 12 is unforgivable.

“Age restrictions are put in place for a reason and this store has shown a complete disregard not only for the conditions of its licence, but for its duty of care to under-age customers.