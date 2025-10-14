A flock of sheep were attacked and five of them mauled to death by two dogs at a farm in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team is investigating after a reported dog attack left five sheep dead in Silverstone.

The incident happened shortly after 7am on Thursday, October 9, in a field off Church Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “It is believed that at least five sheep were killed, nine sustained injuries and a further 70 were left shocked after allegedly being attacked by two dogs in a field in Church Street, Silverstone.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 25000592854.”

No arrests were made and there was no seizure of the dogs, police confirmed.

The incident was posted on the village’s community Facebook page, where many were shocked and saddened.