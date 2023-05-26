Northamptonshire Police's plea for public to report 'suspicious circumstances' after intel led to arrests

Northamptonshire Police is encouraging members of the public to continue to report “suspicious circumstances” after information from the community led to five arrests.

The plea comes from the Force’s Rural Crime Team, following the successful stop of a VW Sharan in south Northamptonshire on April 29, which had been linked to rural crime, leading to the arrests of five men.

Now people are being encouraged to keep their reports coming in, to continue to allow officers to build an accurate picture of what is happening and where, so targeted action can be taken.

Sergeant Abbey Anstead, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “Reports from the public are vital to all policing work – you are the eyes and ears of your community and what you are able to tell us helps us put officers where they need to be to prevent and detect crime.

“If you see something that you feel is suspicious, please report it to us. This is especially important regarding vehicles in rural areas, as it helps us build a better intelligence picture and hopefully target those using these vehicles to commit crime.

“The public were so key in getting us the information to get the VW Sharan stopped and arrests made, and I really want to keep this flow of information going – for example we’re currently working on information received from reports about a grey Volvo V60 seen in suspicious circumstances in south Northamptonshire. So please, if you see something that just doesn’t sit right, please call us on 101 or make a report online.”

Report non-emergency matters, including suspicious activity or vehicles, by calling 101, or going online at www.northants.police.uk/RO In an emergency, always call 999.