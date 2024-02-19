Northamptonshire Police warn known offenders to 'hand themselves in' as crackdown on wanted arrests begins
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire Police has launched a four-week arrest intensification period to target known offenders.
From today (Monday, February 19), the force says it is stepping up its work to locate and arrest those wanted in connection with crime, as well as those wanted on warrant or recall to prison.
All crime types will be targeted, with each week also set to have a particular focus on one of the force’s four Matters of Priority: violence against women and girls, drug harm, serious and organised crime, and serious violence.
Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins, head of Crime at Northamptonshire Police, said: “Our core purpose is to fight crime and protect people, and this arrest intensification period is an extension of our daily work in bringing offenders to justice and keeping our communities as safe as possible.
“My advice to anyone who knows we want to speak to them, who has failed to answer bail or not turned up at court, is to hand yourself in now. Otherwise you can expect us to come and find you, which may involve significant disruption to you and yours and will only worsen your situation.
“We know the law-abiding public of Northamptonshire expects us to take this positive, proactive approach to preventing and detecting crime, and I can promise you this dedicated push will result in us bringing as many wanted offenders as we possibly can into custody and before the courts.”
Officers and staff from across the force will be supporting the initiative, from frontline teams to those working in intelligence and support roles.