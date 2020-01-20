Northamptonshire Police officers will be back on our screens tonight as ‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’ returns

Northamptonshire Police will once again feature on Channel 4 tonight as part of a programme that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Britain’s emergency services.

In the first episode of a new series of '999: What's Your Emergency?", officers deal with an attack and have to call for back-up when a man refuses to leave a pub.

The first episode of series ten, will focus on how the force deals with night-time economy.

Officers are called out to a vicious attack on students and, in another incident, officers have to call for back-up after they are attacked with a pool cue by a man who refuses to leave a pub.

The new series will follow police as well as other emergency services to offer viewers an inside look at the services and people who keep Britain safe.

Nick Adderley, Chief Constable for Northamptonshire Police and PC Rob Stevens both tweeted ahead of the new series.

Ch Cons Adderley’s tweet read: “Get a look behind the scenes and experience first hand the incredible work our staff do in order to keep the public safe.”

‘999: What’s Your Emergency?’ will return to Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (January 20).