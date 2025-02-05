Northamptonshire police officer sacked after allegation of off-duty sexual misconduct

A Northamptonshire police officer has been dismissed without notice, after an allegation of off-duty sexual misconduct.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Dumbarton was subject to a misconduct hearing between January 21 and 24 this year, after an alleged incident a number of years ago.

The now 27-year-old, who was 21 at the time of the alleged incident, was acquitted of rape by a jury at Northampton Crown Court in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the misconduct hearing, the panel heard how the officer met ‘Person A’ at a party and how they went back to the officer’s accommodation.

A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked after an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The panel alleged the officer’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct as the conduct was “seriously inappropriate”. The panel concluded that the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct.

The officer had been part of Northamptonshire Police since December 2016 and is said to have been of “previous good character”.

In a 39-page report about the hearing, the panel said: “There was a need to protect public confidence in, and the reputation of, the police service, a need to maintain high professional standards and a need to protect the public by preventing similar misconduct in the future. This was only appropriately served by the outcome of dismissal without notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley, who oversees the Professional Standards Department (PSD) at Northamptonshire Police, said: “The courage of Person A in speaking up and engaging with the misconduct investigation is remarkable. I want to assure people that when reports of this nature are received by PSD they will be investigated sensitively and thoroughly.

“This officer’s conduct can only be seen as wholly discreditable and serves to undermine public confidence in the police. Whether on or off-duty, police officers must always uphold standards of behaviour and integrity. Rooting out those officers who do not uphold the highest of standards is the right thing to do in order to ensure public confidence and the safety of the public and our wider workforce.”

The panel concluded that the officer would be dismissed without notice and will be included in the barred list.