Northamptonshire Police officer gets final written warning over WhatsApp chats

A Northamptonshire Police officer who failed to rebuke his partner for using racist language and sent her the email address of a member of the public has been given a final written warning.

A police misconduct panel was told PC Steve Scott, who has worked as an officer for 18 years, had ‘implicitly validated’ racial abuse with his behaviour.

PC Scott had been using his personal mobile phone while on duty in May 2020 when he responded to a WhatsApp message from his partner which included racist language about one of her colleagues with a GIF, a short video clip, of a black woman.

Northamptonshire Police

She replied that it was ‘literally like what [the colleague] was like’.

In January 2022, he took a screenshot of a computer screen while at work with his personal phone and sent it to his partner on WhatsApp.

It included the email address of a member of the public.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley concluded PC Scott was not racist himself but that his conduct on both occasions was ‘stupid and ill-thought through’ and was a ‘sad indictment’ of his decision-making.

PC Scott accepted both instances amounted to misconduct but not gross misconduct.

He told Mr Adderley he ‘had not thought’ about the context before he sent the GIF and was ‘trying to do seven things at once’ when he responded.

He said: “I don’t know what was going through my mind. I’m human, I’ve responded in an inappropriate way. I accept that.”

Fiona Brooks, for the force, said PC Scott’s reaction to his partner’s language – which is too offensive to share – ‘represented an approval of racist abuse’ and that members of the public would be ‘appalled’ to learn of the conversation.

PC Scott said sending the man’s email address was accidental.

He said he had sought to show his partner the resolution to an exchange they had after the man sent him an abusive email while PC Scott was off sick.

Mark Lake, for PC Scott, said 10 police officers had given him character references.

These, he said, showed his ‘innate value’ to the force, including his ‘strong’ work ethnic and ‘avowed’ intolerance to discrimination.

Mr Adderley said the final written warning will remain on PC Scott’s file for two years.