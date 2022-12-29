Nine motorists were charged with drink-driving offences on Christmas Day and two on Christmas Eve as the Northamptonshire Police annual road safety crackdown continued.

All 11 are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court along with others who were charged during the week leading up to Christmas — but all have already been named by Northamptonshire Police as part of its hard-line approach to drink and drug-driving.

This year’s campaign, which kicked off early to also include the football World Cup, as so far seen 117 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol — including these in the week before Christmas, aged between 19 and 72.

■ Those charged between December 18 and December 23 were:

• Vladimir Popovici, 38, of Thirsk Road, Wellingborough, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 2.

• Julius Kiela, 31, of Abington Grove, Northampton, was charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle will appear in court on February 2.

• Amy Davis, 25, of Freeschool Street, Northampton, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 6.

• Connor Taylor, 27, of Allard Close, Peterborough, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 6.

• Antony Neece, 72, of Sywell Way, Wellingborough, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on January 30.

• Mantukdas Rimdzius, 41, of Purser Road, Northampton, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 6.

• John Hannah, 63, of Hillside Crescent, Corby, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Kingsley Thomas, 57, of Mumford Drive, Rothersthorpe, will appear in court charged failing to provide a breath sample on February 9.

• Alan Giles, 71, of Podmore Way, Broughton, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

■ Those charged on Christmas Eve were:

• Jamie Dunkley, 34, of Old Saffron Lane, Leicester, was due to appear in court charged with drink-driving on December 26.

• Alexandru Pirnea, 37, of Palk Road, Wellingborough, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

■ Those arrested on Christmas Day were:

• Sorin Pirvu, 35, of Hunter Street, Northampton, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Vitalis Milkeris, 27, of Sparke Close, Wellingborough, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Aaron Robinson, 21, of Tall Trees Close, Northampton, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Jordan Page, 30, of Compton Place, Kettering, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Luke Sharpley, 23, of Herne Road, Oundle, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on January 26.

• Spencer Smith, 19, of Nene Rise, Cogenhoe, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Sivanathan Bhakeerathan, 49, of Yoxley Drive, Ilford, will appear in court charged with failed to provide a breath sample on February 9.

• Benjamin Halfhide, 40, of Field Street, Kettering, will appear in court charged with drink-driving on February 9.

• Alexandru Todirica, 39, of Turner Street, Northampton, was due to appear in court charged with drink-driving on Monday, December 26.

Another five men from Kettering, Corby, Daventry, Desborough and Milton Keynes — all aged between 22 and 64 — have been released under investigation pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or unfit through drugs, or being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol between December 18 and December 25.

The campaign, with extra road-side checks, continues until Monday (January 2).