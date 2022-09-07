Northamptonshire Police chief hails ‘world first’ as force bikers hit the road on green machines

Police in Northamptonshire will be among the first in the world riding cleaner and greener motorcycles after the force took delivery of a fleet of home-grown petrol-electric hybrid machines.

The three-wheeled WMC300FR has been developed by Brixworth-based White Motorcycle Concepts in collaboration with the force and a number of British engineering innovation companies.

Officers and PCSOs who tried out the distinctive machines in a pilot scheme believe they will increase accessibility and visibility in local communities, helping them engage more easily with people, gather intelligence and work to prevent and detect crime.

Northamptonshire Police has taken delivery of eight revolutionary hybrid motorcycles

Lem Freezer, head of transport and logistics for the both Northamptonshire Police and the county’s Fire & Rescue Service, believes the new technology is an exciting way forward for emergency services.

He said: “Like all emergency services, we need to meet national objectives to reduce carbon emissions and move away from petrol and diesel powered transport by 2030.

“The technology behind the WMC300FR reduces emissions by up to 50 per cent compared with a comparable non-hybrid model.

“This, together with detachable batteries that can be charged using a standard three-pin plug, provides a versatile and cost-efficient transport solution which can be deployed as part of the current fleet without the need for expensive charging infrastructure.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold attended the new motorcycles' launch this week

The three-wheel design means the machines can be driven on a standard car licence, enabling more officers to use them following just basic training and offering greater flexibility in deployment.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who is also the national police motorcycle lead — and a known motorcycle nut — is committed to helping the force get ahead of the curve with alternatively-powered vehicles.

Mr Adderley said: “The WMC300FR is innovative both in technology and design and their distinctive appearance certainly makes them noticeable.

“The features they offer will help our officers maximise their visibility, accessibility and time spent in their local communities, while ensuring the force is on track to meet environmental targets.

“It’s not just the hybrid technology that makes the bikes unique, it is also a world first in terms of design.

“Effectively, the bike is hollowed out in the middle, allowing air to pass through the machine and not around it. The ‘venturi’ – the tunnel through the middle – makes it incredibly efficient due to superior aerodynamics.”

Spare batteries are carried on board, meaning no need for downtime charging while the design also includes a three-pin plug and USB ports, creating a mobile workstation for neighbourhood officers.

Stephen Mold, the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “Not only does this give us a chance to revolutionise our fleet but we also hope it will allow our officers to be more visible and approachable when they are out on the beat.

“Any learnings from how these bikes improve the fleet can potentially be applied to our Fire Service fleet too, so I will be watching with great interest to see how they make Northamptonshire Police better able to engage with its communities.