Northamptonshire Police backing CrimeStoppers campaign to prevent youngsters falling into a life of crime

Northamptonshire Police is backing a campaign launched by charity CrimeStoppers bidding to save children and young teenagers from becoming wrapped up in crime gangs.

fearless.org encourages youngsters to speak up against crime 100 percent anonymously and without fear of retribution.

Statistics reveal that 46,000 kids nationally are thought to be involved in gangs while thousands are criminally and sexually exploited.

Police here admit it is almost impossible to quantify how many young people are affected crime and criminal behaviour.

But they say teenagers are more likely to experience higher rates of crime — yet far less likely to speak up through not recognising crime, not knowing who to trust or fears of being labelled a ‘grass’.

The week-long digital campaign is using messaging app Snapchat to focus on serious and organised crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox, is leading the latest Northamptonshire Police Matters of Priority week of action tackling serious organised crime.

Fearless encourages youngsters to pass on information about crime 100 percent anonymously

She said: “Serious and organised crime can have a big impact on people and the areas in which they live.”

“Snapchat is a widely used social media tool for young people and we hope the targeted messaging will reassure them that they can speak out against crime anonymously.

“It’s such an important thing for them to know that help is out there without a young person needing to disclose their identity.

Fearless engages and helps inform young people about crime, encouraging them to talk honestly about their worries or concerns, and in turn offers brutally honest information about crime and its consequences.

CrimeStoppers wants to give young people the whole picture to enable them to make informed decisions.

Lydia Patsalides, the independent charity’s East Midlands regional manager, said: “CrimeStoppers UK gives people the power to speak up and pass on information about crime 100 percent anonymously.

“In over 33 years, we have always kept this promise and it is led to thousands of criminals being convicted of a wide range of serious offences.

“Being labelled a grass is a terrifying prospect for young people.

“But if you ask would you want to get help for someone in trouble or to protect a friend from pain and danger, of course overwhelmingly they say yes.

“There is a serious issue with drug gangs using violence, weapons and exploiting children.

“So it is not a case of appealing for people to ‘snitch’ or `tell’ on those they know, as our focus is on helping to keep young people and local communities safe from harm.

“Crime, such as County Lines, is incredibly harmful because the gangs are violent and don’t care about the consequences of their actions on the young and vulnerable people they use.