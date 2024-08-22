Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire paedophile has been jailed after he sexually abused a young child and engaged in sexual communications with another.

Lewis Green, of of Staverton Road, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on August 9 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a girl by touching and two counts of being an adult engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl. He also pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity - no penetration, in relation to a separate incident.

The 22-year-old was first reported to police in August 2022, after a child told her mother that from March of that year he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

While Green was awaiting trial, in February this year, Northamptonshire Police received another report about him after a parent who knew Green found more than 200 messages from him on their child’s Facebook Messenger account.

Lewis Green.

Green also admitted one count of breach of bail conditions in relation to the 2022 investigation.

Speaking afterwards, CAIU’s joint investigators Detective Constable Emily Faulkner and Detective Constable James Wright, said: “Lewis Green is a serial offender with a history of sexual abuse against young people.

“He knew the ages of the children he abused yet continued to groom and coerce them into sexual activity to satisfy his own desires.

“Green showed a complete lack of regard for the victims themselves and the bail conditions that he was meant to be adhering to which banned him from any contact with anyone under 18. This for us points towards someone who simply doesn’t care about anyone other than himself and, as noted by the judge, the sexual gratification that he was clearly gaining from his offending.

“Only when the evidence against him was overwhelming did Green enter guilty pleas to all counts. He has however only ever felt sorry for himself and nobody else and has shown little remorse.

“Both children were deeply affected by Green’s offending and the knock-on effect to their families and the breach of trust involved was very upsetting."

Green was sentenced to a total of 27 months’ imprisonment and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.