Northamptonshire man pleads not guilty to the attempted murder of a woman
34-year-old has been remanded in custody
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northamptonshire man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a woman.
Lewis Bland, aged 34, was arrested following an incident in Helene Close, Brackley on September 9.
Bland, of Helene Close, was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Northampton Crown Court, on Wednesday (October 25), when he entered a not guilty plea.
He has been remanded in custody of his next court hearing scheduled for February 8, 2024.