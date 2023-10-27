News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire man pleads not guilty to the attempted murder of a woman

34-year-old has been remanded in custody
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
A Northamptonshire man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a woman.

Lewis Bland, aged 34, was arrested following an incident in Helene Close, Brackley on September 9.

Bland, of Helene Close, was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Northampton Crown Court, on Wednesday (October 25), when he entered a not guilty plea.

He has been remanded in custody of his next court hearing scheduled for February 8, 2024.