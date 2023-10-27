Northamptonshire man pleads not guilty to the attempted murder of a woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a woman.

Lewis Bland, aged 34, was arrested following an incident in Helene Close, Brackley on September 9.

Bland, of Helene Close, was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Northampton Crown Court, on Wednesday (October 25), when he entered a not guilty plea.

