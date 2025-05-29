Northamptonshire man jailed for two years and two months for 14 sexual offences against children

A Northamptonshire man has been jailed for two years and two months for 14 sexual offences against children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Lincoln, previously of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on May, after a jury found him guilty of 14 offences during a four-day trial in March.

The offences range from sexual assault of a child to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator - Detective Constable James Wright said: “I would first of all like to thank the victims and the witnesses in this case for coming forward, supporting one another, and maintaining their strength and dignity in what has been a very long time to get to to this sentence.

Christopher Lincoln.

“Without their concrete evidence, their support of each other, and the bravery in giving their evidence and confronting their abuser, Christopher Lincoln would be a free man.

“Christopher Lincoln knew exactly what he was doing when he abused his victims. Not only this, but he also maintained his innocence throughout the entire investigation and court process.

“He felt sorry for just one person, himself. Thankfully, the jury saw through him and his lies, found that he could not be believed, and found him guilty of every count that he faced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that he will now reflect on what he has done and use the time he has in prison to consider just how much damage he has done. I fear however that he will continue to consider just himself.”

Lincoln was sentenced two years and two months in prison. He will serve 11 months of this in prison and the rest on licence, and will then be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and made to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for a period of ten years.