Northamptonshire man jailed for almost three years after he agreed to meet 'teenage girl' for sex

A Northamptonshire man, who had condoms in his possession when he went to meet a ‘teenage girl’ for sex, has been jailed for almost three years.

Robert Charles Payne, of Northgate, Towcester, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 12 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

The 37-year-old arrived at Northampton train station in the afternoon of November 18, 2023, to meet a ‘13-year-old girl’ he believed was travelling from Glasgow to meet him.

According to Northamptonshire Police, one month before the proposed meeting, Payne had added the girl on Facebook. After a short while, their conversation moved to WhatsApp with Payne sending her sexual messages and repeatedly asking her to send him indecent images of herself. They agreed to meet at the train station for sexual purposes with Payne sending the girl a photo of his face so she would recognise him.

Robert Charles Payne.

However, the ‘13-year-old girl’ Payne thought he had been communicating with turned out to be an online child abuse activist group.

Police were called and Payne, who was found with condoms in his possession, was arrested at the train station, before being charged and pleading guilty to three offences.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Sophie Stevens from the Online Child Abuse Investigation Unit (OCAIU) said: “Although the ‘child’ in this case was not real, that does not in any way take away from the very sinister fact that Robert Payne arrived at Northampton train station that day with the intent to sexually abuse a 13-year-old girl.

“I’m so pleased he has been sent to prison as it means our children in Northamptonshire are that little bit safer.

“At Northamptonshire Police, we are so passionate about protecting the children in this county. We work both proactively and reactively and will continue in our relentless drive to bring others like Robert Payne to justice.”