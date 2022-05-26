Northamptonshire man jailed for 16 years for repeatedly raping teenage girls

A Northamptonshire man who raped and sexually abused three teenage girls has been jailed for 16 years.

Paul Neave, of Winwick, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to eight charges of serious sexual offences against children and was remanded into custody at Derby Crown Court back in June 2021.

The 51-year-old lived in Derbyshire around the time of the incidents.

Paul Neave. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Years later, one of the victims found the courage to report what had happened.

A full investigation was carried out and officers spoke to two other victims.

He was first arrested in March 2019, and following work and enquiries carried out by officers in Northamptonshire Police and Lancashire Police and he was subsequently charged.

Neave was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, and a five-year extended licence, at a hearing at Derby Crown Court.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for life and will be subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Tim Phillips, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the victims in for the bravery and patience that they have shown throughout the course of the investigation, and court process, which has been ongoing for around four years.

“This is a great outcome which reflects the severity of the offences Neave committed. While they continue to live with the memories of what happened to them, I hope they will find some closure knowing that Neave is now behind bars.”

DC Phillips added: “We take all reports of rape, sexual assault and abuse seriously, regardless of when they happened and I would encourage any other victims of sexual abuse to try and find the strength to come forward, and to report their experiences.

“We will listen to you, and you will be believed. We will work hard to ensure we bring offenders to justice.”

■ If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or clicking Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.