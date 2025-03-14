Northamptonshire man jailed after threatening to send indecent images of child to her family

A Northamptonshire man has been jailed after he threatened to send indecent images of a child to her family.

Kevin Newson, of Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (March 13), after he pleaded guilty to blackmail and causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.

The 43-year-old was arrested in June 2022 by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) after authorities in America were approached by a 16-year-old child.

According to the NCA, the victim said Newson had contacted her via online messaging platforms and asked her to send indecent images in late 2019 and early 2020.

Kevin Newson. Photo: National Crime Agency.

An NCA spokesman added: “Newson told her he would send money for the images, sending a screenshot of his UK bank account. The victim sent images of herself to him but declined to send more when Newson requested them.

“He then threatened to send the images he already had to her family members, friends and school if she did not send further images.”

The NCA says officers discovered one Category B indecent video and 14 extreme images on Newson’s phone and chat logs between the victim and Newson were downloaded from the victim's device, which also showed his online profile containing an image of himself.

Newson answered no comment to all questions put to him at interview.

Phil Eccles, Senior Investigating Officer from the NCA said: "Kevin Newson groomed his victim into believing they were friends. But when she sent indecent images as Newson requested, he blackmailed her into sending more by threatening to send them to her family, friends and school.

"Newson thought the distance between him and his victim would mean his abuse would be able to continue without detection, but with thanks to our US partners and the tenacity of our investigators, his crimes have been uncovered.

"The NCA will continue in our fight to bring criminals like Newson to justice and pursue offenders like him who are involved in the abuse of children."

Newson was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. He will also be subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.