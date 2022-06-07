A Northamptonshire man has been given a suspended prison sentence after assaulting a lorry driver, who he claimed was driving “aggressively” behind him and “cornered” him just off the A5 carriageway.

James Lansbury, aged 26, of Pells Close in Guilsborough, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, June 7 after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a person without intent.

The court heard that - just after 5pm on September, 10, 2021 - Lansbury was driving on the A5 towards Weedon with his partner, three-month-old baby and dog in the car when a lorry driver approached closely behind, flashing his headlights because he wanted the defendant to speed up.

Eunice Gedzah, prosecuting, said Lansbury responded by pressing the brake pedal and showing the lorry driver his middle finger. Lansbury then pulled into the next turnoff, where the lorry driver followed him and parked up, blocking the exit.

Dashcam footage from the lorry showed both men exiting their vehicles with the lorry driver walking over to Lansbury, who punched the lorry driver in the face.

Ms Gedzah described how Lansbury proceeded to punch the victim around 15 times and kick him until his partner got out of the car and told him to stop. The lorry driver called the police and the defendant remained at the scene to talk to officers. He subsequently made full admissions to the assault.

A victim personal statement detailed how the lorry driver was left with a fractured ankle, which required corrective surgery, a cut above his left eye, grazes and bruising to his elbow and back.

The victim claimed that, weeks after the assault, he was in a lot of pain, which prevented him from playing sports and spending time with family and led to him becoming depressed and enduring sleepless nights. He said he had to sell his car to pay his bills as he is self-employed and cannot work.

Lansbury claimed the lorry driver was tailgating him and witnessed the driver throw a drinks can at his car.

The defendant said the lorry driver’s “dangerous” driving left him feeling “upset,” “angry” and “scared” for his family’s safety. Lansbury added that he was “not out looking for trouble” and took the turn-off believing the lorry driver would carry on driving down the A5 instead of following and “cornering” him.

Lansbury told the court he felt “ashamed” of his actions and he accepts he may have “misread” the situation.

He added: “I really did not think I was dealing with a rational person. The throwing of the drinks can, the driving, none of it was rational. I am not taking away from what I did. I know that it was wrong. His demeanour was aggressive as I understand mine was as well.”

Emma Rance, defending, told the court that Lansbury has no previous convictions and there was a “degree of provocation” to the assault. She added that Lansbury has references from his employer, partner and mother-in-law, which say they have never known the defendant to be violent in any way.

His Honour Judge David Herbert accepted that Lansbury perceived the driver’s behaviour to be aggressive, however, he added: “Whether or not it was reasonable, it does not matter because thereafter you were on the attack and you carried out a prolonged assault on him, punching him a total of 15 times as he lay there defenceless.”

Judge Herbert continued: “From the references I have read about you, they suggest that you have been nothing but a decent hard-working man up to this point.”