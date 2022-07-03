Northamptonshire man charged with sex crime and intentionally strangling woman

File image

A Northamptnshire man has been charged with a string of serious offences against a woman.

Troy Logan Kerti, of Geddington Road, Corby, appeared before magistrates charged with sexual assault by penetration, attempted grievous bodily harm, and intentional strangulation of a woman.

It’s believed to be the first charge of non-fatal strangulation in Northamptonshire. The law dealing with the new offence came into force on June 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old is accused of committing the offences during an incident on June 25 in Kettering.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 27) and his case was sent to Northampton Crown Court where he will stand trial.

Kerti was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in August.