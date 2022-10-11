Northamptonshire man avoids jail after work colleagues discover indecent images of children on his laptop

A Towcester man has been given a community order after 75 indecent images of children and animals were discovered on his devices by colleagues at work.

Glyn Barbour, aged 51, of Lime Kiln Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, October 11 after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children and one count of possessing indecent images portraying sexual acts with live animals.

Quianna Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, said that Barbour’s offending had been discovered at his place of work.

Glyn Barbour, aged 51, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, October 11.

She said: “Employees were being nosy at work and approached Barbour’s computer. It was unlocked and they could see on the screen that there were indecent images of children.”

The court heard that Barbour was then reported to the police and his laptop was analysed.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that a total of 75 indecent images were discovered on Barbour’s devices.

The court heard that Barbour used incestuous search terms including “family sex movies” as well as father and daughter videos.

In total, Barbour made nine category A images and videos, 21 category B images and 20 category C images of children from June 2017 to January 2018. Police also discovered a further 12 prohibited images of children in addition to 13 images and videos of sexual acts being performed on pigs, dogs and chickens.

The court heard that police additionally found a story written by the defendant that detailed sex between a brother and sister.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that Barbour admitted to the offences after being interviewed twice and he has no relevant previous convictions.

James Smith-Wildes, in mitigation, said that Barbour was suffering with mental health problems at the time of the offences and Barbour is currently seeking work after being made redundant from his previous job around a month ago.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL gave Barbour was handed a two-year community order and he must attend 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days as well as undertake a mental health treatment requirement.