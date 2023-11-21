News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire man appears in court charged with three child sex offences

The 36-year-old has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
A Northamptonshire man has appeared in court charged with three child sex offences.

Robert Charles Payne, of Northgate, Towcester, has been charged with attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday (November 18).

Payne, aged 36, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 20), where he was remanded into custody until January 3, when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.