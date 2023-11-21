Northamptonshire man appears in court charged with three child sex offences

The 36-year-old has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance

A Northamptonshire man has appeared in court charged with three child sex offences.

Robert Charles Payne, of Northgate, Towcester, has been charged with attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday (November 18).