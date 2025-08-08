Northamptonshire man, 63, jailed for six years for child sex offences

A 63-year-old man has been jailed for more than six years after admitting sexual activity with a child.

Martin Steele, of High Street North, Tiffield, admitted the offences, which also included a charge of sexual communication with a child, during a hearing at Northampton Crown Court in July.

He was sentenced on Friday, August 8 by Judge Rebecca Crane and was jailed for six years and nine months. A sexual harm prevention order and restraining order were also put in place.

The court heard Steele had sent “sexual and intimate” messages to the girl and had refused to unlock his phone when asked by police.

The court also heard that the victim tried to deter the defendant but he “persisted and held her down”.

Judge Crane said Steele told the girl he would go to prison for life if she spoke to the police.

In the victim’s impact statement, she said she felt scared, was now scared of men, did not feel safe meeting new people, was angry, and that it had impacted her mental health, education and everything about her life.

Judge Crane acknowledged the 14 positive character references for Steele, as well as the fact he had been “working hard in prison” and suffered from anxiety and depression.

The defence told the court that Steele accepted everything, and mentioned that he led a “law-abiding” life before the offences and spent his life “working incredibly hard”.

As well as mentioning the stressors that played into his life, the defence drew on the fact that Steele’s wife, ex-wife, daughter and family friends were in court and remained in support of him as this was “enormously out of character”.

Speaking after the case, lead investigator Detective Constable Kirstie Brooks from the Force’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The survivor in this case has been very brave and I’d like to thank her for supporting our investigation and seeing it through until the end. We never underestimate what that takes.

“Steele is a very predatory individual who has thankfully been exposed for who he truly is.

“Protecting the children in this county is a passion in the CAIU and we will continue working hard to ensure more people like Martin Steele are brought to justice for their crimes.”