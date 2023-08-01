Northamptonshire man, 58, jailed for strangling woman at Rothwell address

A 58-year-old man has been sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to two domestic abuse offences.

In the early hours of March 3 this year at an address in Rothwell, Michael McGrady, of Newtown Road, Little Irchester put his hands around his partner’s neck and choked her to the point of unconsciousness.

During the same incident, he also kicked her, pulled her hair and threw her into furniture, causing extensive bruising.

Michael McGrady, of Newtown Road, Little Irchester (Pic credit: Northants Police)

McGrady was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of non-fatal strangulation and one count of actual bodily harm.

At Northampton Crown Court in May, he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced at the same court last Thursday (July 27) to one year in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Grace Burman said: “Studies have shown that it only takes 62 seconds for someone to die when their airway is cut off and that’s why strangulation is such a horrific and dangerous act.

“This was an evidence-based prosecution and so I am really pleased to have achieved this result and to see McGrady sent to prison.

"I hope it reassures our local communities that tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for this force and that we will do everything we can to bring those who commit domestic violence to justice.

“It takes an extremely dangerous individual to be able to sustain strangling someone to the point of unconsciousness so the final thing I want to do is send a message to other victims out there who have not yet come forward – please contact us so we can get you support.

"You do not have to live like this anymore, you do not have to be in fear for the rest of your life, and no matter how insurmountable you think your circumstances are, we can help.”

Following the court case, Northants Police has released the following advice to anyone who may need help.

They said:

Love should lift you up and make you feel safe and happy.

It shouldn't make you feel anxious, fearful and controlled.

If you are suffering in a relationship, please come forward.

You deserve better.

We will believe you.

If you need our help please ring 101 or in an emergency – 999. If you would prefer to report online, you can visit www.northants.police.uk/ro.

If you have been a victim of a domestic abuse but are not yet ready to speak to the police, visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

Voice is a support service for anyone living in Northamptonshire, regardless of when, where or how crime happened to you.