Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding the public of the danger of deliberately started fires.

This comes after a further three deliberate fires last week (June 8th) across the county.

Just before 6pm, a crew from Rothwell were called to a fire in a skate park on Grantown Close, Kettering.

A stock NFRS image

At 6:27pm, a large amount of wood was burnt inside a derelict building on Lings Way, Northampton. Two crews from The Mounts and Moulton were called to put out the fire.

A crew from Corby were called to reports of a fire at 8:42pm after wood, grass and aerosols had been deliberately set alight in Harlech, Corby. This follows a further three deliberate fires in Corby on Wednesday 7th June - Corby crew tackle deliberate fires in park – Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (northantsfire.gov.uk)

Deliberate fires not only put emergency service workers and members of the public in danger, but the most likely people to be harmed are the fire starters.

Anybody with information about deliberately lit fires should contact FireStoppers. Reporting through this channel is anonymous and is managed by the independent charity CrimeStoppers.

Call 0800 169 5558, or complete the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk