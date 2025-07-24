Northamptonshire dog owner appears in court after livestock worrying resulted in stillborn lambs and death of sheep

A Northamptonshire dog owner has been sentenced in court after his dogs chased sheep, which resulted in stillborn lambs and the death of a ewe.

Jose Lopez-Vidal, of Laburnum Close, Woodford Halse, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 2 where he pleaded guilty to five counts of being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

The 62-year-old was charged after an incident on March 16 this year, when Northamptonshire Police received a 999 report from a farmer explaining two dogs had just chased and injured two of their heavily pregnant sheep in a field near Preston Capes. Lopez-Vidal identified himself to the farmer as the owner of the out-of-control dogs, named Bandit and Ace.

Police say one of the ewes went on to give birth to three stillborn lambs and later died herself.

Officers also found that Lopez-Vidal’s dogs were linked to other incidents where sheep had been attacked, including on December 12, 2024, and on February 20 this year. All involved ewes or lambs being distressed, injured or dying.

One of the affected farmers told police: “This incident has really upset me, seeing what my ewes have gone through is heartbreaking.

“The amount of work it took to look after them after the event affected us emotionally, and to then lose one of them is devastating.

“We respect our animals and look after them to the best of our abilities and I have lost confidence in people who go through our field as I am constantly worrying if they will have their dogs on leads, whether they will stick to the footpath or whether I will be verbally abused if I were to ask them to keep their dog on a lead and respect our footpaths.”

PC Chloe Gillies, of the Rural Crime Team, added: “The repeated failure of Jose Lopez-Vidal to be a responsible dog owner has caused farmers around Preston Capes and Woodford Halse a huge amount of upset.

“Although Lopez-Vidal did identify himself to two affected farmers and apologised to them, he took no steps to change his behaviour or keep his dogs on leads to prevent further attacks.

“By letting his dogs run wild, his actions led to the unnecessary injury and deaths of ewes and lambs, causing heartbreak to the farmers and leaving them also suffering financially.

“I’m really pleased that he is now subject to a court order preventing him from taking any dogs onto land where livestock is or could be.

“This is the first time I know of that an order like this has been issued in our county, and I hope it demonstrates that the crime of livestock worrying is taken seriously by our force and the courts.”

Lopez-Vidal was ordered to pay £1,038.27 compensation, £533 victim surcharge, £85 costs and fined a total of £1,333. He was also banned from walking dogs near livestock for seven years.

The seven-year order requires Lopez-Vidal to prevent the entry of any dog which he has charge of from going onto land which he knows, or reasonably ought to know, is agricultural land, on which livestock is present, or is likely to be present.