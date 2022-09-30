Faces of killers, drink-drivers, thieves and sex-offenders jailed in September 2022

2. HUGO ANDREW NUNES FERNANDES

Fernandes, aged 36, was two-and-a-half times over the limit and on the wrong side of the road when he drove a Vauxhall Insignia over a Corby zebra crossing on June 24 this year— smashing into and seriously injuring a group of four teenagers who had been out celebrating leaving school. Fernandes, of Samuel Place, did not stop and his car was later found abandoned. He was sentenced to seven years and one month.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police