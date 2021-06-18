Northamptonshire boat owners sunk by fines after unregistered vessels found on River Nene

The River Nene at Islip

Seven Northamptonshire boat owners have been left with a big bill after their unregistered vessels were found on the River Nene.

They were fined a joint total of almost £5,500 at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court after being prosecuted by the Environment Agency.

Boats need to be registered if they are kept or used on inland waterways - but the seven failed to do so and all had their cases heard before magistrates.

They were also ordered pay a collective total of almost £5,550 in compensation and nearly £550 surcharges to fund victim services during the hearing earlier this month.

Sam Banham of Glamis Close, Rushden, was found guilty in his absence after the vessel ‘Omega’ was found unregistered at Willy Watt Marina on the River Nene in Northamptonshire. He was fined £920 and ordered to pay £250 in costs and £905.19 in compensation plus a victim surcharge of £92.

Robert Walters of Station Road, Ringstead, was also found guilty in his absence after his boat ‘Camelot’ was found unregistered at Blackthorn Lake Marina on the River Nene. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £250, compensation of £1,015.40 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Robert Todd, also of Station Road in Ringstead, was found guilty in his absence after the vessel ‘Beulah’ was found unregistered at Blackthorn Lake Marina on the River Nene. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £250, compensation of £1,015.40 and a victim surcharge £100.

Martin Neale of High Street, Scaldwell, entered a guilty plea by post after his boat ‘Indulgence’ was found unregistered at Willy Watt Marina on the River Nene. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay costs of £250, compensation of £397.51 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Andrew MacGilliuray of Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough was found guilty in his absence after his vessels ‘Big Dee II’ and ‘Xanadu’ were found unregistered at Willy Watt Marina on the River Nene. He was fined £800 and ordered to pay costs of £250, compensation of £795.02 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Clive Ely of Station Road, Ringstead was found guilty in his absence after his boat Elsie was found unregistered at Blackthorn Lake Marina on the River Nene. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £250, compensation of £1,015.40 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Jonathan Butler of The Sidings, Irthlingborough pleaded guilty by post after his is boat ‘Kigu’ was found unregistered at Blackthorn Lake Marina on the River Nene. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £250, compensation of £397.51 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Nathan Arnold, Environment Agency Waterways team leader, said: “We hope these penalties will serve as a reminder to all boaters that they must ensure that their vessels are properly registered at all times.