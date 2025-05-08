Northampton yob, 53, banned from every football ground in country for throwing water bottle during Cobblers match
According to court documents, 53-year-old Paul Moore also went on to the playing area during Northampton Town’s 2-0 home defeat by Mansfield on September 28, 2024.
Moore, of Thorn Hill in the town, pleaded guilty to “throwing a water bottle at or towards an area adjacent to the playing area to which spectators were not generally admitted” and “without lawful authority or lawful excuse, went onto the playing area”.
He was fined £146 at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 29 and ordered to pay a total of £202 in a surcharge to fund victim services and contribution towards prosecution costs. Moore was also given a football banning order, In accordance with section 14B of the Football Spectators Act 1989, because it was alleged he “caused or contributed to violence or disorder”.