Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Magistrates handed Lauren Marie Talbot an 18-month conditional discharge after she admitted criminal damage at the Ibis Hotel in Marefair in September last year.

But the 38-year-old, of Thirlestane Crescent in the town, was ordered to pay a total of £1,600 compensation for the damage — plus £22 surcharge to fund victim services — at a hearing earlier this month.