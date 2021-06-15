Northampton woman's compassionate words for man who messaged daily with threats to kill

A woman took the stand to speak directly to the man who messaged her for months with frightening death threats.

A Northampton woman who was harassed by a former friend who spent months sending frightening messages threatening to kill her took the stand in court to tell him she "didn't hate him".

There was no reason given in court as to why Patrick Adey, of Firbank Close, began his campaign of shocking harassment against his victim.

A judge heard how after being close friends for years, the 22-year-old suddenly embarked on messaging the woman daily with threats to kill 2019.

It included inviting her unnerved friends and family to Facebook group chat titled "plans to kill" to discuss murdering her, and frequent messages that he would stab or hurt her.

Further, he made threats about young members of her family and messaged her pictures of a deceased member of her family, writing: "You'll be next."

But at Northampton Crown Court today (June 15), the victim took the stand to speak to her former friend directly.

She told Adey: "Patrick Adey's offending changed the person I was, from someone who went out nearly every day with friends to someone who didn't want to go out.

"When I finally reported it to the police it just seemed to make him angry. I hoped it would make him stop but it had the opposite effect."

The victim also spoke about the frustration of not being able to talk to friends about the ordeal after several months for fear that people were "fed up with hearing about the same situation".

Adey later pleaded guilty to harassment with fear of violence in court.

To this, the woman said: "I'm proud of him for admitting guilty in front of all those people.

"I don't hate him. I just don't like him."

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo however handed him an 18-month community order and remarked: "You have ruined this woman's life.

"Listen to me. It's going to be difficult to listen to me because what I'm saying to you may not have been said to you before - please don't use ADHD as an excuse for committing an offence. It doesn't excuse you.