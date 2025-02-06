Northampton woman WANTED by police after failing to appear at court to face assault charges

Emma Dymoke is wanted by police.

A Northampton woman is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face assault charges.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for Emma Dymoke who failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 24, 2024 to face two charges of assault by beating relating to an incident in Primrose Hill, Northampton, on March 28, 2024.

The 46-year-old’s last known address was Balfour Close, Northampton.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference: 24000635304.