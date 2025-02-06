Northampton woman WANTED by police after failing to appear at court to face assault charges
A Northampton woman is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face assault charges.
Police are searching for Emma Dymoke who failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 24, 2024 to face two charges of assault by beating relating to an incident in Primrose Hill, Northampton, on March 28, 2024.
The 46-year-old’s last known address was Balfour Close, Northampton.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference: 24000635304.