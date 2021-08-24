Northampton woman too scared to admit being forced to deal drugs for gang due to threats to her and family

A Northampton woman has been sentenced nearly three years after being forced to deal drugs for a gang who threatened her and her family.

Jordana Coates was seen by police making drug exchanges in Victoria Park in October 2018 and had wraps of heroin and cocaine and cash when searched.

The 25-year-old, of Prentice Court, was given an 18-month community order at Northampton Crown Court today (Tuesday, August 24) after pleading guilty to all charges.

Jordana Coates was caught dealing drugs in Victoria Park, Northampton, in 2018. Photo: Google

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: "You were forced to supply drugs due to threats to you and your family and you were too scared to report that to police.

"At the time you were very vulnerable, you were homeless and had experienced considerable trauma. You yourself were using drugs and alcohol.

"Any custodial sentence would result in serious deterioration to your mental health. What's positive is you have engaged with mental health services and are receiving support.

"You are no longer taking drugs I'm told and you are the registered carer for your mother."

The court heard police observed Coates exchanging drugs for money from a bench in the park on October 26, 2018.

Officers approached the defendant and a search found one wrap of heroin and 10 wraps of cocaine as well as a mobile phone, some cash and a small bag of cannabis in her handbag.

Coates then surrendered a further 10 wraps of heroin and £255 from her bra - she gave no comment at interview other than to deny being under pressure to sell drugs.

But her defence counsel admitted her client was lying as she was scared of those who were threatening her.

Coates has since been diagnosed with major depression, PTSD and a personality disorder and suffered a significant trauma in the run-up to the offence.

"Her current position is hugely different as she has made a remarkable improvement after significant determination," she said.

Coates spent time in hospital but is now a completely different person, according to her family, as she is on medication, has stable accommodation and is sober.

"She is no doubt about the seriousness of her situation but she is fully motivated to work with the Probation Service and she's even brought a bag with her to court in case she is jailed," she added.

"She knows if she is given a chance that it will be the only chance she will be given and that I can't make the same submissions again, to put it that way."

As part of the community order, Coates will have to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and will be subject to a two-month curfew between 8pm and 7am.