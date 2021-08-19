Northampton woman pleads guilty to historic child sexual offences

Hilton, 61, admitted offences and is due to be sentenced in October

By Jack Duggan
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:24 am

A Northampton woman has pleaded guilty to several historic child sexual offences at court today (Thursday, August 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Astrid Hilton admitted to three counts of indecently assaulting a child and one count of indecency with a child at Northampton Crown Court.

The 61-year-old, of Sheraton Close, is due to be sentenced on October 14.

Northampton Crown Court