Northampton woman jailed after dragging neighbour, 96, out of bed and demanding money two days before Christmas

A Northampton woman has been jailed after she dragged her 96-year-old neighbour out of bed and demanded money, just two days before Christmas.

Tracey Makings, of HMP Peterborough, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday July 7 for sentencing after pleading guilty to burglary dwelling and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident on December 23, 2023, where Makings broke into the home of her then 96-year-old neighbour in Northampton.

The 50-year-old believed her neighbour was alone, so wearing a face mask, she entered the bedroom of the victim and threatened her, demanding money before pulling her from bed.

However, the victim had relatives staying with her for the festive period who intervened, pulling off the face mask and identifying the attacker as a neighbour, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Peters, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Being the victim of a burglary can be very distressing and in this instance the victim was extremely vulnerable, something Makings was aware of.

“She deliberately targeted someone she knew would be unable to stand-up for herself and demanded money before assaulting her.

“This was a truly despicable crime which has had a lasting impact on the victim and her family, who I would like to thank for their support over the last 18 months, particularly while we’ve navigated the court process.”

Makings was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.