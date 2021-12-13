Northampton woman, 62, locked up for historic child sex offences
Police praise man who has 'refused to have his life defined by the actions of depraved individuals'
A Northampton woman has been handed a prison term for historic child sex offences.
Northamptonshire Police said Astrid Hilton, aged 62, previously of Northampton, was jailed after a man came forward years later.
After pleading guilty to nine offences, Hilton appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (December 10) and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.
DS Taylor, responsible for the investigation, said: “I am incredibly proud of the man in this case who has shown courage beyond measure in reporting what happened to him as a boy to the police and seeing this case through to its end.
“I will not refer to him as ‘Astrid Hilton’s victim’ because he is so much more than that. He is a kind, strong, thoughtful and articulate man who has refused to have his life defined by the actions of depraved individuals like Hilton.
“He is hardworking, with a strong support network, and I hope the conclusion of this case gives him the closure he needs to move forward with a life that has an incredible amount of promise in it.
“As for Astrid Hilton, she is now where she belongs. And when that cell door closes every night, I hope she feels disgusted with herself and remembers the prison in which she caged this young man the moment she laid a hand on him.
"For nearly 16 years she thought she had escaped justice. But thanks to his bravery, we were able to get her in the end.”
If you have been a victim of sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, Northamptonshire Police encourages you to come forward and call them on 101 or use our online reporting tool at www.northants.pnn.police.uk.