Northampton woman, 41, appears in court charged with stirring up racial hatred
Lucy Connolly, who appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday August 10 via a live video link, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until Monday (August 12), when she will appear at Northampton Crown Court.
A spokesperson said: “Connolly, of Northampton, was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, following reports of a hate crime regarding a post published on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on July 29 this year.
“She was released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries. However, because of those enquiries, Connolly was re-arrested yesterday (Friday, August 9) and charged with one count of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred,” the spokesperson added.