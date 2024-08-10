Northampton woman, 41, appears in court charged with stirring up racial hatred

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 41-year-old Northampton woman charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred has appeared in court.

Lucy Connolly, who appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday August 10 via a live video link, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until Monday (August 12), when she will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

A spokesperson said: “Connolly, of Northampton, was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, following reports of a hate crime regarding a post published on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on July 29 this year.

“She was released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries. However, because of those enquiries, Connolly was re-arrested yesterday (Friday, August 9) and charged with one count of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred,” the spokesperson added.